Everything you need to know about ‘skiplagging’

As the holiday season approaches, many individuals are likely in the process of planning their upcoming vacations. However, our financial constraints often curb our enthusiastic desire to explore new destinations. The financial aspect influences all aspects of our lives, including our travel plans. In fact, economizing on travel expenses could enhance our overall holiday experience.

This is where the concept of skiplagging comes into play.

While the term might sound like another trendy expression, the increasing practice of skiplagging has caught the attention of airlines worldwide. Notably, many airlines are frowning upon this trend and are imposing penalties on travelers who employ this technique. Skiplagging is gaining traction because it offers significant savings to travelers.

But what exactly is skiplagging?

In essence, it is a strategy aimed at bypassing the airline’s pricing structure to reach your desired destination at a lower cost. Let’s take an example: imagine someone wants to journey from Boston to Houston, but the airfare for a direct flight is exorbitant. This is where skiplagging comes into play. The traveler searches for a flight to an alternative destination that has Houston as a layover. Upon reaching Houston, the traveler simply exits the airport without continuing the journey to that layover destination, as their intended stop was Houston in the first place.

Numerous accounts from globetrotters worldwide, as recounted in various media sources, attest to the efficacy of this “hidden city” ticketing strategy in saving money.

However, there’s a catch – skiplagging comes with its own set of risks!

Airlines are not oblivious to this tactic; the aviation industry operates on slender profit margins, and any disruption to their anticipated revenue demands their serious attention. Instances abound of airlines pursuing legal action against passengers who have utilized skiplagging. In theory, airlines can even prevent passengers from exiting the airport at the layover location.

For instance, Lufthansa took legal action against a skiplagging passenger, a case reported by the BBC. In such scenarios, travelers might end up paying more than they had initially hoped to save.

This scenario sparks several thought-provoking questions. Once a traveler has remitted the fare for the complete journey, is there a moral obligation to complete every leg of the trip, even if the airline has already collected the full ticket price? While it’s not recommended to engage in skiplagging due to the potential complications, experts quoted across various media outlets offer diverse opinions on both sides of the debate.

Ultimately, the decision to embark on skiplagging carries its own risks and rewards, making it a matter of personal choice.