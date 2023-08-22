FIDE World Cup Chess: India’s R Praggnanandhaa to face Magnus Carlsen in final

Baku: In chess, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will face Magnus Carlsen in the final of FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan. Praggnanandhaa defeated world number 3 Fabiano Caruana by ‘3.5-2.5’ via the tie-break in the semi-finals.

Praggnanandhaa became only the second Indian player following legendary player Viswanathan Anand to enter the summit clash of the tournament.

‘Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!,’ chess legend Viswanathan Anand wrote on X.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 in a sudden death tie-break to book a place for himself in the semifinals. Praggnanandhaa already secured a spot in next year’s Candidates event.