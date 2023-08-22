PMO conducted review on new Covid-19 variants, urging states to track cases of influenza-like illness

During a high-level review meeting convened by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant highlighted that the new Covid-19 variant EG.5 (Eris) has been observed in more than 50 nations, while another variant BA.2.86 (Pirola) has emerged in four countries. The meeting also emphasized India’s stable Covid-19 situation, where only 223 cases were reported in the past week, constituting 0.075% of global new cases. The country’s weekly test positivity rate remained below 0.2%, and the daily average of new cases continued to be under 50.

Chaired by Dr. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting underscored the importance of states monitoring trends in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). It was stressed that states should increase Covid-19 testing, enhance Whole Genome Sequencing, and keep a vigilant eye on new global variants. The session was attended by key figures including Dr. Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, and various health officials.