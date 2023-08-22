Section 144 limits near Sarore toll plaza in Samba

In response to significant demonstrations by the Yuva Rajput Sabha demanding the closure of the Sarore toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, the local administration has implemented restrictions under section 144 of the CrPc. These measures were enacted during the night by District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma around the toll plaza. Law enforcement conveyed the imposition of restrictions through a vehicle equipped with a speaker system, urging the protesting YRS members to leave the plaza, where they had been staging a sit-in since afternoon. Subsequently, the police detained multiple activists, as hundreds rallied against the removal of the Sarore toll plaza.

