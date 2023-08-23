17 killed in Mizoram as under-construction railway bridge collapses

An under-construction railway bridge in the Sairang area of Mizoram collapsed tragically, resulting in the loss of 17 workers’ lives. This devastating incident occurred around 10 am, approximately 21 km from Aizawl, with fears of additional individuals being trapped at the site, given that around 35-40 workers were present during the collapse.

“We have recovered seventeen bodies from the debris so far, and unfortunately, many others are still missing,” confirmed a police officer. The authorities have promptly initiated rescue and relief operations to address the situation.

The railway bridge, which was being built over the Kurung River to connect Bairabi and Sairang, witnessed this catastrophic failure. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, conveyed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter) to the families of the victims and declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. He expressed his sorrow and wished a swift recovery for the injured. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated on X.

Mizoram’s Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and thanked all those involved in the rescue efforts. “Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” he shared on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased workers and an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for those with minor injuries. “Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operation on war footing. Ex-gratia compensation: Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,” he posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his assurance to Mizoram’s Governor and Chief Minister, pledging all possible assistance in this challenging time. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her support and coordination with the Mizoram administration for rescue efforts. “Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to the loss of lives of several site workers,” she conveyed on X. She further emphasized providing compensation and aid to the affected families in a timely manner.