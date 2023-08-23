9 Youth Congress Workers Nabbed for Marching to AC Moideen’s Residence in ED Raid

Nine members of the Youth Congress were apprehended by the police on Tuesday after they embarked on a march towards the residence of former minister and CPM legislator A C Moideen. This demonstration unfolded in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) operation targeting Moideen’s house as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged Rs 200-crore fraud involving the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

Law enforcement authorities halted the march, which originated from Malaya Junction in Kunnamkulam, by setting up barricades a few meters away from the MLA’s residence. Those taken into custody included A M Nitheesh, Youth Congress Kunnamkulam constituency president, and Adv P K Shyamkumar, district vice-president.

In a parallel development, tense scenes played out near Moideen’s residence as CPM workers obstructed a protest staged by Congress and UDF activists. The Congress demonstrators demanded Moideen’s resignation as an MLA, alleging that CPM members led by Wadakanchery municipality chairman P N Surendran physically assaulted them during their protest.

Assisted by paramilitary personnel, a team of 12 officers from the ED initiated searches at 7 am, extending their efforts well into the evening. Moideen remained present at his residence throughout the course of the raid.

The investigation centers around allegations of fraudulent approval of numerous loans by the CPM-controlled cooperative bank. Substantial sums, amounting to crores of rupees, were allegedly disbursed to non-members and benamis without proper collateral documentation or associated properties. The ED is actively examining whether Moideen possessed knowledge of these transactions.