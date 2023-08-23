BTS singer Jungkook accused of plagiarism by composer Yang Joon-young

About a month after the worldwide release of his solo track “Seven,” Jungkook, a member of the renowned group BTS, has found himself accused of plagiarism by composer Yang Joon-young. Yang alleges that the song heavily borrowed a similar scale sequence from Fin.K.L’s “Time of Mask.”

Crafted by a team including Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto, the song was performed by Jungkook himself. Yang Joon-young has furnished HYBE, the music label managing BTS, with several pieces of evidence, urging them to initiate an investigation into the issue.

Jungkook’s song has achieved multiple milestones. Its music video showcases Han So-hee. Surpassing 400 million streams on Spotify, “Seven” secured a remarkable feat. Jungkook’s rendition attained this benchmark in a mere 33 days, marking it as the quickest achievement of its kind by a male artist.

In broader terms, “Seven” ranks as the third fastest track overall to reach the 400 million streams mark. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds the top position, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” takes second place. Remarkably, despite having only one official solo release, Jungkook has made a substantial global impact.

Addressing the allegations, BTS’ management, BIGHIT Music, issued a statement to Star News. The agency firmly denied the accusations, asserting that the claims of plagiarism regarding Jungkook’s “Seven” are unfounded. BIGHIT Music clarified that the song “Seven” was produced through a collaboration involving five international producers and bears no connection to a domestic song released 24 years ago.

The agency dismissed the allegations as one-sided and affirmed that the song adheres to none of the criteria that are typically used to determine cases of plagiarism. The statement concluded by underscoring the baselessness of the accusations.