ED Freezes Bank Accounts of CPM MLA Moideen in Money Laundering Probe

Following raids on the residence and office of CPM state committee member and former minister, MLA A C Moideen, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Karuvannur Co-operative bank fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken further action. On Wednesday, ED froze two of Moideen’s bank accounts, reportedly holding deposits worth Rs 31 lakh. Additionally, the central agency directed the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Anil Kumar from Maharashtra and Satheean from Kannur, a money lender known for selling pledged gold from banks.

As part of the money laundering investigation into the alleged Rs 100-crore fraud at the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank, controlled by the CPM, the ED had conducted searches at Moideen’s premises on Tuesday. In response, Moideen has characterized the extensive searches as “part of an agenda” and denied any wrongdoing in the financial matters concerning the scandal-ridden bank. He expressed suspicions that the searches were influenced by external motives.

Moideen emphasized that during his role as the district secretary of the CPM, he was not a minister and had no involvement in altering loan criteria or favoring specific loan recipients. He attributed the prolonged duration of the search to the inexperience of ED officials who meticulously examined documents and assets. He revealed that despite the long search, nothing was seized from his house. The ED officers had arrived at his house at 7:30 am and carried out an exhaustive search, with Moideen cooperating fully.

Addressing the media, Moideen criticized the intention behind the lengthy search and suggested ulterior motives behind the actions of certain individuals. He remarked that the goal seemed to be to divert attention while larger offenders evade scrutiny. Despite the inconvenience caused by the searches, Moideen maintained his cooperation with the ED officials during the investigation.