ED Questions KPCC Chief Sudhakaran for 9 Hours in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted an extensive questioning session with K Sudhakaran, the KPCC chief, as part of the ongoing investigation into the money laundering case involving Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer and conman. Sudhakaran, who underwent nine hours of interrogation, expressed his confidence to reporters, stating that the central agency seemed content with his responses. Notably, Sudhakaran is scheduled for further questioning on August 30 at the ED’s Kochi office.

Sudhakaran’s summons was prompted by alleged connections to the money laundering case associated with Monson. A Monson employee informed the ED that Sudhakaran had received Rs 10 lakh from Monson in 2018. Acting on this information, the ED probed Sudhakaran about his financial interactions with the counterfeit antique merchant.

Following the interrogation, Sudhakaran addressed the media, asserting his innocence and lack of concern about any potential charges in the case. He also refrained from commenting on the Enforcement Directorate’s reported pursuit of him.