Edu Ministry introduces biannual board exams, includes 2 languages for class 11 and 12.

In a significant step forward, the Ministry of Education has unveiled plans to implement biannual board exams starting next academic session. Notably, students will now have the opportunity to retain their best scores, as outlined in the Ministry’s recently revealed curriculum framework.

Additionally, a noteworthy change for class 11 and 12 students involves the requirement to study two languages instead of just one. This alteration aligns with the New Education Policy (NEP) and its curriculum, for which textbooks are slated to be developed in preparation for the 2024 academic session.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) document, accessed by PTI, specifies that in classes 11 and 12, pupils must engage with two languages—one of which must be an Indian language. This provision emphasizes the importance of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage.

In a conscious effort to shift away from the existing high-stakes model, the revised examination approach aims to assess comprehension and skill mastery rather than relying on extensive coaching and rote memorization. The revamped strategy entails offering board exams at least twice annually, granting students ample opportunity to excel. This approach enables them to appear for exams in subjects they feel confident in, and notably, they can retain their highest score.

Moreover, the revised framework expands the array of subjects available to class 11 and 12 students beyond conventional streams like Arts, Science, and Commerce. This change promotes flexibility and empowers students to tailor their educational paths.

Over time, educational boards are expected to develop the capability to provide “on demand” exams. As part of the overhaul, individuals involved in creating and evaluating board exams will be required to complete university-certified courses.

Addressing practical concerns, the new framework discourages the practice of covering textbooks in the classroom. Instead, it underscores the importance of cost optimization for textbooks, fostering a more inclusive learning environment.