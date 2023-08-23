KSRTC Introduces Rs 2,750 Allowance & Rs 7,500 Onam Advance for Staff

Amidst its crisis, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has taken a significant step to alleviate the burden on its employees. After thorough discussions on Wednesday, KSRTC has committed to providing its staff with a Rs 2,750 allowance and a Rs 7,500 Onam advance. These much-needed financial aids will be promptly deposited into employees’ bank accounts this Wednesday, as confirmed by the corporation.

The recent allocation of Rs 40 crore from the state government to KSRTC, which came in response to criticism from the Kerala High Court, has provided some respite. This monetary injection arrived on Tuesday and is expected to provide some relief to the struggling transport corporation.

Trade union representatives engaged in talks with the KSRTC management, where a promise was made regarding the distribution of salaries and Onam allowances on Wednesday. This positive development prompted the trade unions to call off the impending strike initially scheduled for August 26.

The prolonged delay in these payments has inflicted considerable hardship upon KSRTC employees. Many have been grappling with challenges such as rent payment, supporting their children’s education, and simply making ends meet. The overdue financial assistance is eagerly awaited by those who have been facing these difficulties.