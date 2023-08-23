Two killed in bus accident in Palakkad’s Thiruvazhiyode; 3 critical

Thiruvazhiyode: Two people were killed in a bus accident at Thiruvazhiyode in Palakkad district. The bus which was travelling from Chennai to Kozhikode, apparently lost control and crashed onto the road, in front of Agricultural Development Bank, on Wednesday early morning.

The bus en route to Kozhikode from Chennai had 27-odd passengers, including the crew, onboard at the time. Initial reports suggests that the driver would have dozed off leading to the accident. Two people were trapped under the bus and died on the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the Palakkad district hospital.

Everyone who were stuck inside the bus were taken out. The deceased are Ponnani native Sainaba and Kuttyadi native Ishan. Three persons including the bus driver are critically injured and undergoing treatment at Palakkad district hospital, said Palakkad district police chief R Anand. Those who were injured were shifted to various hospitals in the surroundings. They are currently undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger.