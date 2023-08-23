Under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram results in 17 fatalities

A railway bridge under construction over the Kurung River in Mizoram collapsed at approximately 9:30 am on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic death of at least 17 workers. The incident took place in Sairang, located 25 kilometers away from the state capital, Aizawl. The catastrophe occurred around 10 am, leaving concerns that several more individuals might be trapped at the accident site, as an estimated 35 to 40 workers were present during the collapse.

Mizoram’s Home Minister, Lalchamliana, informed the Assembly that approximately 35 to 40 workers were on-site during the mishap, and unfortunately, 17 of them lost their lives. A quick response ensued, with Aizawl’s Superintendent of Police, Rex Vanchhawng, and a medical team from the health department hurrying to the location. The Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, stated that 17 fatalities have been confirmed so far, while further updates are awaited.