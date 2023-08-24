Anand Mahindra Applauds ISRO’s Victory with Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, has extended his congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully executing a soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the South Pole of the Moon. Mahindra expressed his appreciation through a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where he stated, “Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro, for teaching us how to aim for the stars. Making us believe in our own abilities. Showing us how to deal with failure and use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us proud to be Indian.”

This heartfelt message was shared on the day following the Vikram lander’s touchdown on the lunar surface. Since its posting, the tweet has garnered over a million views, amassing more than 75,000 likes and generating a significant number of comments from the online community.

One user commented, “Absolutely! ISRO has not only broadened our horizons but has also instilled in us a spirit of resilience and innovation. Their accomplishments serve as a reminder that with unwavering determination, we can surmount any challenge. I take pride in being a part of a nation that aspires for greatness.”

Another user shared their sentiment, “I wholeheartedly concur with your perspective on ISRO. They truly exemplify how to navigate through setbacks and transform aspirations into reality. I’m eagerly anticipating their forthcoming achievements.”

These reactions reflect the admiration and respect that ISRO’s accomplishments have garnered, emphasizing the agency’s significant role in inspiring and uniting the nation toward greater aspirations.