Congress’ Anil Akkara Urges Disqualification of Moideen over Poll Code Violation

Former cooperation minister and Kunnamkulam legislator, A C Moideen, stands accused of severe violations of election rules, according to senior Congress leader Anil Akkara. Speaking at a press conference in Thrissur, Akkara alleged that the income details provided in Moideen’s original affidavit submitted to the election commission are fabricated.

Akkara pointed out, “In the affidavit submitted before the election commission, Moideen mentioned investment of just Rs 19 lakh in four banks. But now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found fixed deposits of Rs 31 lakh in two other banks. This amount was deposited before the election was held. The election commission should take action against Moideen for giving false information before it and disqualify him immediately.”

Further accusations followed as Akkara claimed that Moideen’s investments of Rs 29 crore were conducted through ‘benami’ transactions. He demanded a comprehensive investigation into Moideen’s investments and his involvement in these transactions.

The ED conducted a raid on Moideen’s residence in Thrissur, as part of the investigation into the Rs 100-crore Karuvannur Cooperative bank fraud. Although the search did not yield any incriminating evidence, two of Moideen’s bank accounts were frozen, containing deposits amounting to Rs 31 lakh.

As the ED is preparing to summon Moideen for interrogation, he vehemently denies any wrongdoing in relation to the bank fraud. The MLA labeled the extensive 22-hour-long search by the Enforcement Directorate at his residence as “part of an agenda,” and he refutes any misconduct regarding the financial matters of the troubled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.