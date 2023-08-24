Doctors perform the first-ever womb transplant in the UK

In a groundbreaking achievement for fertility treatment, doctors in the United Kingdom have conducted the world’s inaugural womb transplant, a significant milestone hailed as a “tremendous success.”

Local news sources have reported that a 40-year-old woman, who had already given birth to two children, generously assisted her 34-year-old sister. The younger sibling, who has remained anonymous, was born without a uterus.

According to reports, both individuals have exhibited favorable recoveries post-surgery. The younger sister, who received the transplanted womb, and her spouse are currently awaiting the transfer of multiple embryos.

The pioneering surgeries took place in February, orchestrated by a team of 20 medical professionals. The operations spanned around 17 hours and occurred concurrently in adjoining operation theaters at Churchill Hospital.

Although a UK first, such procedures have been effectively conducted globally, with more than 90 womb transplants completed in countries including Sweden, the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Germany, Serbia, and India.

Isabel Quiroga, co-lead surgeon and consultant surgeon at the Oxford Transplant Centre, affiliated with Oxford University hospitals, conveyed the patient’s elation. As quoted by The Guardian, Quiroga stated that the patient is “incredibly happy,” expressing hope for the potential to conceive not just one, but two babies. The transplanted womb has exhibited flawless functionality, and the patient’s progress is being closely monitored.

Professor Richard Smith, one of the two lead surgeons, declared the accomplishment a “massive success” while speaking to Sky News. He recounted the emotional resonance he shared with the sisters during a subsequent clinic appointment, about a month post-surgery.

Smith shared, “We were all in tears – it was a very, very emotional [moment]. I think it was probably the most stressful week of our surgical careers, but also unbelievably positive. The donor and recipient are just over the moon.”