Explore Bathery’s Onam flower field invitation for visitors

Bathery Town in Kerala’s Wayanad district welcomes visitors to its vibrant Onam flower field, showcasing a stunning blend of marigolds and sunflowers. As the marigolds have already burst into bloom, anticipation builds for the sunflowers, scheduled to grace the field by early September. According to Bathery Municipality officials, “The sunflowers will be ready by the first week of September.”

The meticulous cultivation of these flowers, spanning two acres in Kalluvayal across from the Water Authority office, was orchestrated by the Haritha Karma Sena, a branch under the municipality. Notably, the Karma Sena expended Rs three lakh for this cultivation endeavor, securing loans from the Kudumbashree. Shedding light on the origins of the marigold saplings, authorities revealed that they were procured from Guruvayur. A dedicated team of 55 Karma Sena members dedicated their efforts to the cultivation process.

The flower field itself is designed for a memorable experience, with designated selfie spots and seating arrangements thoughtfully placed amidst the blossoms. An exciting addition to the field is the forthcoming food court, as Ansil John, the project’s coordinator, highlighted, “A food court will also come up soon.”

Starting August 24, the flower field welcomes enthusiasts, with an entry fee of Rs 20 facilitating access. Notably, the authorities at Bathery Municipality stressed that locals from Wayanad and neighboring regions need not embark on a journey to Gundalpet in Karnataka to witness the stunning spectacle of flourishing flowers. The field in Bathery promises an equally enchanting floral panorama.