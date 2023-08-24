Hindu groups lodge complaint against Prakash Raj over contentious tweet.

Hindu organizations in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district have registered a police complaint against renowned actor and activist Prakash Raj for a tweet that has stirred controversy concerning Chandrayaan-3.

The tweet in question, shared by Raj on Sunday, features a cartoon depicting a man pouring tea and is captioned in Kannada: “Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking.”

The complaint has been officially submitted to the Banahatti police station within Bagalkot district. The Hindu groups assert that Prakash Raj’s post ridicules the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The complainants insist on prompt action against the actor. In the wake of the tweet’s virality, Prakash Raj faced criticism from Hindu organizations and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They questioned the rationale behind mocking the nation’s most ambitious space mission and accused him of baselessly ridiculing PM Modi.

Responding to the unfolding events, Prakash Raj conveyed on Tuesday, “Attention: dear unacademy trolls and godi media who only know one chaiwala.. proudly presenting.. ever inspiring our own malayali chaiwala since 1960s… if you want to be educated please read.” He also included a hyperlink to an article titled “Neil Armstrong And the Malayali on the moon.”

On Monday, the actor posted another tweet, explaining that his earlier tweet referred to an old joke from the era of Neil Armstrong, the American astronaut who became the first person to set foot on the Moon in 1969.

“Hate sees only Hate… i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times.. celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala.. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see?? f you don’t get a joke then the joke is on you.. Grow up #justasking(sic),” Raj tweeted.

Prakash Raj is widely recognized for his stance against the BJP and Hindutva, as well as his fearless expressions against prominent Hindu and BJP leaders and groups. Renowned for his roles in films like “Kanchivaram,” “Singham,” and “Wanted,” Raj ran as an independent candidate for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 general elections, though he was not successful in his bid.