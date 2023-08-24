Jailer is having an outstanding run at the box office worldwide, crosses Rs 3 billion mark in India

The film “Jailer” is experiencing remarkable success in the global box office arena, continually surpassing one record after another. Rajinikanth’s cinematic creation is proving to be a phenomenal hit. After a two-year hiatus, Thalaiva’s return to the silver screen with this film has garnered significant attention, and now, after a two-week theatrical run, “Jailer” stands as a major box office contender since its release on August 10.

Within this fortnight, “Jailer” has impressively surpassed the milestone of Rs 500 crore (equivalent to Rs 5 billion) in global box office earnings. Notably, in terms of the domestic box office, the movie has eclipsed the Rs 300 crore (or Rs 3 billion) mark, as per the insights provided by the trade portal Sacnilk.

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan conveyed on the platform X, previously known as Twitter, that “Jailer WW Box office” has successfully completed an extraordinary two-week run.

Remarkably, “Jailer” has achieved this feat even in the face of formidable competition from two major releases, namely Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” and Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” both of which are also performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Additionally, Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” has achieved a unique distinction, becoming the second and third Tamil film to enter the esteemed club alongside Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s “2.0” and Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan: I.”

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, “Jailer” marks the first collaboration between the director and Thalaiva. In the film’s narrative, Rajinikanth portrays the character of Muthuvel Pandian, also known as Tiger, who serves as a jailer. The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes illustrious actors such as Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.