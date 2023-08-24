The third T20I between India and Ireland abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain

The third T20I clash between India and Ireland, scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, ended up being called off due to heavy rainfall, rendering no action on the field. However, India had secured victories in the first two matches of the series, thereby clinching the series with a 2-0 lead. Notably, India’s spotlight during this tour was centered around the return of paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who also assumed the role of stand-in captain in place of the rested Rohit Sharma.

Post the canceled match, Bumrah expressed his anticipation for the game and conveyed his mild frustration due to the unexpected rain, given that the weather had been relatively favorable earlier in the day.

“We were waiting for the game to take place, and it was slightly frustrating to deal with the rain. We weren’t anticipating this (rain), especially considering the weather conditions earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the players were enthusiastic and eager despite the weather uncertainty,” remarked Bumrah, paraphrased from his statement.

Discussing his stint as captain, the pacemaker conveyed his enjoyment and honor in leading the team.

“Being the captain has been an enjoyable experience and an esteemed privilege. I don’t let thoughts about my injuries distract me. When you’re provided the chance to lead your team, you naturally seize it. As a cricketer, you relish shouldering responsibility,” the captain added, adapting his response.

Addressing inquiries about his injuries, Bumrah assured that he was in good health and harbored no grievances.

Previously, India secured a narrow victory of two runs in the first T20I through the Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS), followed by a 33-run win in the second T20I. In terms of batting, emerging batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged as the top scorer, accumulating 77 runs across the two matches – one run ahead of Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie.

Among the bowlers, Bumrah claimed the overall lead with four wickets in two matches, sharing the tally with India’s Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi, albeit with a superior average.

The upcoming endeavor for India will be the Asia Cup, set to commence on August 30. Notably, this year’s edition will adopt the 50-over format, serving as a preparatory event for the impending ICC ODI World Cup. The highly anticipated quadrennial competition is scheduled to commence on October 5 in India.