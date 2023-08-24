DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

World Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand enter pre-quarterfinals

Aug 24, 2023, 11:23 am IST

Copenhagen: In badminton, India’s  men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the pre-quarterfinals of BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. The World No. 2  Indian duo defeated Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim of Australia by ‘21-16, 21-9’ in 30 minutes. The reigning Commonwealth Games champions, who have won four titles this season, will face Indonesia’s 10th seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin next.

Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. World number 19  Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei by ‘21-18, 21-10’ in 38 minutes. They will next face Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China.

 

