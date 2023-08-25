2024 Lok Sabha polls: NDA to maintain grasp with comfortable majority : Reveals survey

New Delhi: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would reportedly maintain its grasp on power and secure a comfortable majority of 306 seats if parliamentary elections were to be held today, according to the findings of the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation poll. The recently conducted survey has captured the pulse of the nation’s political landscape, showcasing the NDA’s unwavering popularity.

With the projected outcome, the NDA would surpass the crucial threshold of 272 seats required to form a government, indicating a renewed vote of confidence from the electorate. As per the Mood of the Nation poll, the NDA would win 306 seats, while the Opposition’s INDIA alliance is projected to secure 193 seats, while the other political parties would bag 44 seats.