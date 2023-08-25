Andhra Pradesh CM and Union Education Minister lay foundation for Rs 830cr Tribal University

Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan initiated the construction of a Central Tribal University with an 830 crore rupee budget in Chinamedapalli village, Vizianagaram district. Spanning 562 acres, the university is anticipated to be completed within three years. Reddy, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project, emphasized the university’s role in advancing education among tribal communities and enhancing their global competitiveness.

During the foundation-stone-laying event at Maradam village, Reddy highlighted the significance of the Central Tribal University’s construction in a tribal region. He attributed the initiative to Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to tribal welfare. Reddy underscored his administration’s dedication to tribal development over the past four years, citing the establishment of medical colleges in Narsipatnam, Paderu, and Parvatipuram, as well as a tribal engineering college in Kurupam.

Reddy affirmed that revolutionary strides have been taken in tribal advancement under the YSRCP regime. The Chief Minister noted that despite tribals lagging behind in various aspects compared to the broader society, his government prioritized their needs and progress. Through these collective efforts, the establishment of the Central Tribal University is expected to foster educational growth and upliftment for tribal populations.