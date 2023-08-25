Asian country announces new travel rules: Details

Manila: Philippines has announced new travel rules. The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) issued new travel requirements. The new rule is aimed to curb illegal recruitment and fight the human trafficking.

The new departure rules apply to all travellers including Filipino expats who are returning home for vacation.

Here are the basic travel documents for all:

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid visa, if required

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, if necessary

Requirements for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs):

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid employment visa or work permit or any equivalent document

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, if necessary

OFW Clearance, or OEC

Proof of employment, if necessary (This refers to any proof of existing employment with the current employer to which the worker is resuming employment such as current certificate of employment, valid company ID, or recent pay slip.)

Requirements for OFWs’ family members:

Tourists and visitors who are being sponsored by Filipinos living abroad will have to prepare more documents, too.

If the sponsor abroad is a relative within the first (1st) civil degree of the passenger, here are the requirements:

Passport, valid at least six (6) months from the date of departure

Valid visa, if required

Boarding pass

Confirmed return or roundtrip ticket

Proof of first (1st) civil degree relationship such as Original PSA-issued birth certificate/report of birth or marriage certificate/report of marriage

Copies of the following documents of sponsor, such as:

Passport

Work visa/permit, residence permit, or any equivalent document

OEC, E-receipt, or OFW Clearance, for OFW sponsors.