Bid for CPM Targeting on Mathew Kuzhalnadan Backfires

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has proven to be a persistent thorn in the side of the CPM leadership, relentlessly accusing them of misconduct. However, the CPM’s attempt to turn the tables on him has seemingly backfired, as a recent adverse High Court ruling points to their own issues with illegal constructions in Idukki district.

Following the CPM’s bid to implicate Kuzhalnadan in a questionable land deal, a similar predicament has arisen for the ruling party. The Kerala High Court recently issued an immediate stoppage order on the construction of CPM’s party offices in various areas of the Idukki district, including Udumbanchola, Bisonvalley, and Santhanpara. Additionally, the Idukki district CPM chief faced the court’s censure for disregarding previous court orders.

Previously, Kuzhalnadan had targeted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter regarding substantial payments received by her and her firm. The tables have turned, however, as the CPM has faced the court’s ire.

The controversy revolves around allegations by CPM Ernakulam District secretary C N Mohanan that Kuzhalnadan’s resort in Chinnakanal violated Land Assignment Rules. Ironically, it has been revealed that several resorts, industrial units, shops, and even CPM’s own party offices across Idukki district are operating in buildings that flout the same rules.

Despite focusing on Kuzhalnadan’s alleged violation, the Congress retaliated by highlighting CPM’s own rule violations in Santhanpara, Baison Valley, Irupathekkar, and elsewhere. The issue was brought to the High Court by a forum addressing Idukki’s land concerns. Subsequently, an interim order from the High Court prohibited construction of the CPM office in Santhanpara, which the party disregarded, leading to contempt proceedings against CPM’s Idukki District Secretary C V Varghese. The court also mandated the closure of the Santhanpara office pending further orders.

This debacle has left the CPM embarrassed, with some supporters criticizing the Ernakulam District Secretary for not consulting Idukki leadership before targeting Kuzhalnadan.

The root of the problem lies in three orders established by the LDF Government since 2013 for construction in Idukki: a June 9, 2016 order requiring a No Objection Certificate from the Revenue Department for construction in certain villages, an August 22, 2019 order banning rule-violating constructions, and a November 19, 2019 order prohibiting all construction in the Cardamom Hills Reserve.

Had the government promptly addressed Idukki’s land issues, much of this strife could have been avoided. CPM’s Varghese contends that the construction will be legalized once the Land Assignment Rules amendment bill becomes law in the next Assembly session. Despite this expectation, the party’s defiance of the court order and overnight construction completion were met with objection from the court.

Conversely, the LDF leadership argues that court interventions have exacerbated Idukki’s land problems.