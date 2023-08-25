BWF World Championship 2023: HS Prannoy enters quarterfinals

Copenhagen: In badminton, India’s HS Prannoy has entered the quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships in Copenhagen. World number-9 HS Prannoy defeated former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘21-18, 15-21, 21-19’. He will face world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

In men’s doubles, World number 2 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marth in the round of 16 match by ‘21-15, 19-21, 21-9’. They will face the 11th seed Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark in the quarterfinal.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to the top-ranked pair of China’s Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan by ‘14-21, 9-21’ in the round of 16. It was only the second meeting between Gayatri-Treesa and the Chinese pair with the Indians having lost to the world number one Chinese team at the German Open last year.