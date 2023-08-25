DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

BWF World Championships 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bow out in quarter-final

Aug 25, 2023, 09:35 pm IST

Copenhagen: In badminton,  India’s star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the BWF World Championships . The Indian duo lost to Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup  in the men’s doubles  quarter-final match on Friday by ‘21-18, 21-19’.

HS Prannoy’s quarter-final match against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles is coming next. World number-9  HS Prannoy defeated   former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘21-18, 15-21, 21-19’ in the pre-quarterfinals.

 

