BWF World Championships 2023: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bow out in quarter-final

Copenhagen: In badminton, India’s star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the BWF World Championships . The Indian duo lost to Anders Skaarup Rasmussen-Kim Astrup in the men’s doubles quarter-final match on Friday by ‘21-18, 21-19’.

Also Read: India launch date of BMW 220i M Performance Edition announced: Details

HS Prannoy’s quarter-final match against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles is coming next. World number-9 HS Prannoy defeated former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by ‘21-18, 15-21, 21-19’ in the pre-quarterfinals.