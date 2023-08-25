Chandrayaan-3 moon data benefits global community, President Murmu highlights

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the global significance of the data obtained from the moon through Chandrayaan-3. She commended India’s scientists for achieving an exceptional milestone—the nation’s first landing at the moon’s South Pole. The President expressed her confidence in the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s ability to yield valuable lunar insights for the benefit of the entire world.

During an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu also honored the memory of Dadi Prakashmani, former leader of Brahma Kumaris, by unveiling a commemorative postage stamp. She praised Dadi Prakashmani’s efforts in spreading Indian values and culture worldwide, noting that under her leadership, Brahma Kumaris became the world’s largest women-led spiritual organization.

President Murmu reflected on the impermanence of life and the importance of one’s actions in leaving a lasting legacy. She encouraged the pursuit of noble deeds for the greater good, citing Dadi Prakashmani’s enduring influence as an example of a spiritually and morally impactful life that continues to inspire future generations.