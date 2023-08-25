Dubai Marathon 2024 route announced

Dubai: The route of Dubai Marathon announced. The event will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The route has been designed following discussions between event organisers, the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police and the RTA.

The 2024 Dubai Marathon will start and finish on Umm Suqeim Road with three races:

The 4km fun run

The 10km road race

The classic 42.195km marathon distance

It will start and finish on the Umm Suqeim Road close to the Dubai Police Academy with the 42.195km distance taking in Jumeirah Beach Road and passing in the shadows of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties.

Those looking to compete in any of the three race categories – 4km, 10km and the marathon – can register online now through the official website.