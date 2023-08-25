Enhancing Indo-China ties promotes regional peace and stability, affirms President Xi to PM Modi.

During a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, President Xi Jinping emphasized to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the enhancement of China-India relations aligns with shared interests, promoting peace and stability within the region and the world. The conversation, described as candid by the Chinese readout, took place in Johannesburg and highlighted the importance of addressing the border issue for the preservation of tranquillity in the border region.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s concerns regarding unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, asserting that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is essential for the normalization of bilateral ties. The Chinese embassy’s statement stressed the significance of both nations considering the broader interests of their relationship while managing the border situation.

Both leaders committed to intensifying efforts for prompt disengagement and de-escalation, directing their officials to work toward these goals. Prime Minister Modi’s discussions extended to interactions with other BRICS leaders, including a conversation with President Xi Jinping, where he emphasized India’s concerns about the LAC’s Western Sector and underscored the necessity of respecting it for fostering a stable India-China relationship.