Former Congress minister KS Thanga becomes part of ZPM

Former agriculture minister KS Thanga of Mizoram, who left the Congress party in June, has now joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Thanga officially became a member of ZPM during a ceremony held at Aizawl’s Vanapa Hall on Thursday. His departure from Congress came after he had served as a member of the state Congress’s Political Affairs Committee, which was recently disbanded. In his resignation letter, Thanga cited seven reasons for his decision, including allegations of Congress state president Lalsawta deviating from the party’s constitution.

Thanga, who had been associated with Congress since 1994, represented the Aizawl South – III seat as an MLA for two consecutive terms starting from 2008. During his political career, he spent eight years as a parliamentary secretary before eventually becoming a minister in the former Congress government.