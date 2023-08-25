Gulf country lifts hiring ban for expats

Kuwait City: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Kuwait has lifted the hiring ban on non-Kuwaiti individuals. The authority announced the lifting of the hiring ban on expats for a total of 773 vacancies within the Ministry of Health.

The ban covered a range of roles, with 46 positions allocated for doctors, 708 for nursing staff, 13 for technicians, and 6 for pharmacists. The decision to allow expats to apply for these positions will lead to a diverse and skilled workforce within the Ministry of Health.

The CSC has provided clear instructions to the Ministry of Health regarding the timing of filling these vacancies. They have advised that these positions should not be filled until the legal period for settling the leave balance of outgoing staff has ended.