India launch date of BMW 220i M Performance Edition announced: Details

Mumbai: German luxury car maker BMW announced the India launch date of 220i M Performance Edition. The new model will be launched in India on September 7. The company has already started accepting the official booking for an exclusively Black Sapphire metallic colour model.

Interested customers can pre-book the Coupe model from the company’s authorized showroom. The vehicle also can be booked online by visiting BMW’s official website with the token amount of Rs 1,50,000. The model will hit the market in limited quantity.

The four-wheeler is powered by a 2-litre, TwinPower Turbo, four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine generates a maximum power of 173 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque at 1350-4600 rpm. The car can do a 0 -100 km sprint in just 7.1 seconds.

The new car comes with an M Performance Front Grill, M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts.