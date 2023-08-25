Indian Railways to operate 312 Ganpati Special Trains: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 312 Ganpati Special Trains. The decision was taken to ease the rush ahead of the Ganpati festival. This year, the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on September 19.

The Central Railway Zone will operate 257 trains and the Western Railway Zone will run 55 Ganpati Special Trains. These trains will be operated from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra.

‘Central Railway is set to play a pivotal role in this initiative, with 257 Ganpati Special train services scheduled for the year 2023. This number marks an increase of 18 services compared to the previous year. On the other hand, Western Railway is contributing an additional 55 services to the cause, making the total count of Ganpati Special Train services for 2023 substantially higher,’ the Railways said in a statement.