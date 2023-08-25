DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

ISSF World Championships 2023: Rajeshwari Kumari secures Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India

Aug 25, 2023, 03:57 pm IST

Baku: In shooting, Rajeshwari Kumari has secured another shooting spot for India in the Paris 2024 Olympics. She finished fifth in the women’s trap final at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. She also  won India’s first spot in the women’s trap event.

The ISSF World Championship 2023 serves as a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics 2024. The best four finishers, one from each country, in each of the 12 Olympic individual shooting events receive a seat on their national teams, giving a total of 48 shooters

