Kerala to assess practicality of NCF suggestions before implementation.

The recently unveiled National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education, aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020, promises transformative changes in education. However, some NCF recommendations won’t be immediately incorporated into the Kerala Government Syllabus.

The State General Education Department largely supports these recommendations, including the proposal for biannual public exams for grades 10 and 12. Although there’s no obligation for states to adhere to national policy suggestions, Kerala has decided to maintain the minimum age for first-grade admission at five years instead of the Centre’s recommendation of six.

Alterations to the examination pattern have been outlined in the curriculum revision framework, but their implementation hinges on practical considerations. In Kerala, the logistics and costs of conducting and evaluating these exams for around 4 lakh students are substantial. Moreover, the frequency of two such exams per year would impact the academic calendar.

Another NCF suggestion causing unease in Kerala is the freedom for students to select subjects across Arts or Science streams in Higher Secondary classes. Currently, the state employs teachers based on over 40 predefined subject combinations. Allowing students to choose could lead to imbalanced demand for certain subjects, affecting teacher placements.

Interestingly, the Centre’s recommendation of teaching six subjects, including two languages, in Higher Secondary classes is already being followed in Kerala. As the state navigates these NCF dynamics, its unique educational landscape adds intriguing nuances to the adoption process.