Low intensity earthquake hits Warangal

Warangal: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Warangal in Telangana on Friday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 4:43 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and had a depth of 30 kilometers.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.
On August 23, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Xizang region of Tibet at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/zWYrykFgwj@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/LQ9dsnoOCP
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2023
