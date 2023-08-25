Low intensity earthquake hits Warangal

Warangal: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Warangal in Telangana on Friday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 4:43 am Indian Standard Time (IST) and had a depth of 30 kilometers.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. Further details are awaited.

Also Read; BWF World Championship 2023: HS Prannoy enters quarterfinals

On August 23, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Xizang region of Tibet at a depth of 10 kilometres.