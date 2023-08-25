Madras HC rejects Panneerselvam’s AIADMK GC plea

The Madras High Court has rejected O Paneerselvam’s appeals against K Palaniswami’s election as interim AIADMK chief in the party’s July 2022 general council meeting. The court, represented by Justices R Mahadevan and Mohamed Shafiq, also declined to intervene in Panneerselvam’s expulsion from the party. Panneerselvam, along with R Vaithilingam, Paul Manoj Pandian, and J C D Prabhakar, had challenged a single judge’s ruling that upheld the AIADMK general council’s July 11, 2022 resolutions.

During the power struggle, the general council, AIADMK’s highest decision-making body, had passed resolutions electing Palaniswami as interim general secretary and expelling Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party. This marked the culmination of their rivalry. Subsequently, Palaniswami assumed the role of general secretary in March of the following year. As Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, AIADMK’s leader Palaniswami presently holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.