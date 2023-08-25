NCP Remains United, Ajit Pawar Continues as Senior Leader: Statement by Sharad Pawar

NCP’s leader, Sharad Pawar, clarified that despite some leaders departing due to differing stances, there is no division within the party. He emphasized that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, remains a party leader. Speaking from his hometown, Baramati, Pawar explained that the departure of certain individuals doesn’t constitute a true split.

His daughter, Supriya Sule, who is the NCP’s working president, expressed concern about Ajit Pawar’s opposing stance. She labeled him a senior party leader but acknowledged his contradictory position. Sharad Pawar supported this by affirming that there’s no question about Ajit Pawar’s leadership in the party.

Defining a political split, Pawar stated that a true division occurs when a substantial faction separates from the party at a national level, which hasn’t happened here. He acknowledged that some members took a different stand and chose to leave, exercising their democratic right.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs recently aligned with the Shiv Sena-BJP government, a move that raised eyebrows. Sharad Pawar addressed the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress, will outperform the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Maharashtra.

While acknowledging discussions with survey organizations about favorable MVA outcomes, he also mentioned the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance and spoke about the urgent need to address onion export duty and sugar export limitations, emphasizing their significance for growers and the agricultural sector.