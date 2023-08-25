Neeraj Chopra’s Stylish Qualification for World Athletics Championships Final

Neeraj Chopra’s remarkable performance secured his qualification for the World Championships javelin throw final and the 2024 Paris Olympics. With an impressive first throw of 88.77m, Chopra secured his spot alongside D P Manu (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m), marking a historic first-time triple Indian presence in the event’s final.

Chopra’s swift qualification, showcasing his season’s best distance in his very first attempt, highlighted his prowess. As a silver medalist in the 2022 World Championships, Chopra achieved this feat by capitalizing on the automatic final qualification mark set at 83m. His personal best of 89.94m further underscored his dominance.

A key highlight was that three Indians reaching the final round of a World Championships event was unprecedented. The significance was not lost on a team coach who hailed the day as historic for Indian javelin.

Notably, Chopra’s journey leading to this point had been adorned with accomplishments, including gold medals in the Olympics (Tokyo 2021), Asian Games (2018), and Commonwealth Games (2018), as well as a Diamond League championship.

The forthcoming final holds immense promise, given Chopra’s consistent track record and the exceptional performances witnessed during the qualification round. His previous instances of one-throw qualifications, like the 88.39m effort in the 2022 World Championships and 86.65m in the Tokyo Olympics, add to the anticipation of what he might achieve in this year’s World Championships final.

While six Indian track and field athletes had already secured spots in the 2024 Olympics, Chopra’s journey continues to captivate as he aims for the gold medal that has thus far eluded him in the World Championships.