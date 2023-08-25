NIA detains 14th individual in Tamil Nadu LTTE resurgence investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended another individual from Tamil Nadu in connection with the LTTE resurgence plot, which involves unlawful arms and drug trading between Sri Lanka and India. The arrestee, known as Lingam A or ‘Adi Lingam,’ is the 14th person detained in this ongoing case, as per a representative from the federal agency. The case, involving illegal arms and narcotics trade, was officially registered by the NIA in July of the previous year.

Lingam A, based in Chennai, played a significant role as a core conspirator alongside Gunasekharan, another accused individual. Lingam acted as a proxy for Gunasekharan’s illicit financial activities linked to laundering proceeds from drug and arms trade in both India and Sri Lanka. Moreover, Lingam was involved in forging identification documents for syndicate members to facilitate their unauthorized stay in India. Notably, all individuals implicated in the case were actively engaged in illegal drug trafficking within the two countries.

The investigation revealed that the profits generated from the narcotics trade were utilized to procure weapons, contributing to the revival efforts of the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka. Additionally, it came to light that the illicit narcotics were believed to have been procured from Haji Salim, a fugitive suspected to be situated in Pakistan.