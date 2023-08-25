Onam Special: Banana Sharkara Upperi Recipe

Sure, here’s a simple recipe for Sarkara Upperi, a sweet and crispy snack from Kerala, India:

Ingredients:

– Raw Banana (Nendran variety) – 2

– Jaggery – 1/2 cup (grated)

– Water – 1/4 cup

– Coconut Slices – 1/4 cup

– Cardamom Powder – 1/2 tsp

– Ghee – 1 tbsp

– Oil – for frying

– Salt – a pinch

Instructions:

1. Peel the raw bananas and slice them thinly into round shapes. Keep them in water to prevent discoloration.

2. Heat oil in a pan for deep frying.

3. Drain the banana slices and pat them dry using a clean cloth or paper towel.

4. Fry the banana slices in batches until they turn golden and crispy. Remove and drain excess oil on paper towels. Let them cool.

5. In a separate pan, add the grated jaggery and water. Heat and stir until the jaggery melts and forms a syrup. Strain to remove impurities if needed.

6. Add the coconut slices to the jaggery syrup and cook for a couple of minutes until the coconut softens.

7. Now add the fried banana slices to the jaggery-coconut mixture and mix well.

8. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and cardamom powder. Mix again.

9. In another small pan, heat ghee and pour it over the mixture. This adds extra flavor and shine.

10. Allow the Sarkara Upperi to cool down completely before storing it in an airtight container.

Enjoy your homemade Sarkara Upperi as a delightful snack!