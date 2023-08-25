Pro Wrestler Bray Wyatt Passes Away at Age 36

Three-time WWE world champion Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt, has sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Triple H, WWE’s chief content officer, shared the heartbreaking news on the X platform, saying, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Reports indicate that Wyatt contracted Covid earlier this year, which exacerbated his heart issues, ultimately leading to a heart attack and his passing on Thursday.

Wyatt’s legacy includes captivating performances and a remarkable in-ring presence, highlighted by his WWE Championship win in 2017. He was an influential figure of his era.

Survived by his fiancée and former WWE ring announcer, Joseann Offerman, along with their four children, brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), and sister Mika, Wyatt’s impact on the wrestling world is profound.

Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, joined others in paying tribute to this wrestling star. Bray Wyatt was famous for his portrayal of the sinister leader of The Wyatt Family, a cult faction that included Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee). Despite his passing, his legacy will undoubtedly live on.