SC Directs Transfer of Manipur Violence CBI Cases to Assam

The Supreme Court issued a directive on Friday, ordering the relocation of the trial for the Manipur violence cases, which are under investigation by the CBI, to the neighboring state of Assam. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud-led bench issued a series of instructions, including the nomination of one or more judicial officers by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to handle these matters.

In an effort to streamline the legal procedures, the bench stated that processes such as the production of accused individuals, remand, judicial custody, and extensions would be conducted online at a specified court in Gauhati. However, to avoid the need for transportation, the judicial custody of the accused, when granted, will take place in Manipur.

The bench also granted permission for individuals connected to the CBI cases, including victims and witnesses, to physically attend the designated court in Gauhati if they prefer not to appear online. To facilitate online hearings in the Gauhati court, the Manipur government was instructed to ensure proper internet services are available.

Furthermore, on August 21, the Supreme Court established the Justice Gita Mittal committee to oversee the rehabilitation and relief efforts for the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur. As part of this, over ten cases, including one involving the sexual assault of two women, were transferred to the CBI.

Recognizing the potential loss of identity documents during the ethnic strife, the panel emphasized the necessity of providing Aadhaar cards to the displaced and expanding the victims’ compensation scheme. The committee submitted three reports, highlighting the reconstruction of identity documents, compensation enhancement, and the involvement of domain experts to support its operations.

Since the onset of ethnic violence on May 3, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the Meitei community, the state of Manipur has witnessed over 160 casualties and several hundred injuries.