SC Upholds Manslaughter Charge Against Sriram Venkitaraman

In a significant blow to Kerala-based IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, the Supreme Court upheld the ‘involuntary manslaughter’ charge against him, related to the tragic demise of journalist K M Basheer. Venkitaraman’s appeal against the High Court’s decision, which maintained the manslaughter charge, was dismissed by the apex court.

Arguing that there was insufficient evidence for a homicide charge, Venkitaraman had contended that the incident should be treated as a routine Motor Vehicle Department case. He leaned on a scientific test report indicating no alcohol presence in his system at the time of the accident.

The High Court, on April 13, had ruled in favor of the manslaughter charge in response to a government petition challenging the trial court’s verdict that had absolved Venkitaraman of the murder charge. The incident occurred on August 3, 2019, when Venkitaraman’s car collided with Basheer’s bike in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case, initiated in February 2020, alleges Venkitaraman of involuntary manslaughter and destruction of public property—offenses that could potentially lead to a decade of imprisonment.