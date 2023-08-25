Security personnel find guns and bullets in search operations in Manipur

In Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts, security forces discovered four firearms, 38 rounds of ammunition, and eight explosive devices through search operations, as reported by the police. The operations were carried out in vulnerable zones across districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal. The Manipur Police Control Room’s statement, released on Thursday night, detailed the recovery of weapons and urged the public to disregard rumors and unverified videos.

Over the past 24 hours, the state witnessed tense situations with sporadic gatherings of protestors. In response, 123 checkpoints were established across various districts, leading to the apprehension of 1,581 individuals for various violations. The statement emphasized the importance of relying on accurate information and introduced a dedicated rumor-free contact number, 9233522822, connected to the Central control room. Additionally, the public was urged to promptly return any stolen arms, ammunition, or explosives to the police or nearest security forces.