Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row on August 25. The heavy selling across the sectors weighed upon the equity indices. BSE Sensex settled at 64,886.51, down 365.83 points or 0.56%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,265.80, down 120.90 points or 0.62%.

About 1446 shares advanced, 2079 shares declined, and 110 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel. Top losers are Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Larsen and Toubro.

All the sectoral indices ended lower with capital goods, FMCG, PSU Bank, metal, realty, power down 1% each.