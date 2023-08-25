Trump’s Georgia Jailhouse Mug Shot Marks His Return to X

Former President Donald Trump marked his reentry to the world of social media by making a splash on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. On Thursday, he shared a photo of his mug shot, taken during his booking at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail earlier that same day. This bold move not only served as an appeal for donations but also symbolized Trump’s return to a platform that had previously banned him due to his supporters’ involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

Interestingly, the shift in Twitter’s stance came on November 19, as billionaire Elon Musk, who identifies as a “free speech absolutist” and took ownership of Twitter on October 2, reversed the platform’s decision. Trump, once boasting over 88 million followers, accompanied his mug shot with the caption: “ELECTION INTERFERENCE! NEVER SURRENDER!”

Twitter’s permanent suspension of Trump’s account in January 2021 cited concerns of further incitement of violence following the Capitol breach. During his time on various social media platforms, Trump used his voice to propagate claims of election fraud and endorse conspiracy theories. He even embarked on a bid for the 2024 White House on November 15.

Interestingly, Trump opted out of a recent Republican primary debate on Fox News, instead engaging in a 46-minute conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on X. This interview drew an impressive 250 million views according to site statistics.

Despite his presence on X, Trump had expressed his intention to focus on his new platform, Truth Social. The app, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, already had 6.4 million followers as of Thursday. Truth Social has become Trump’s primary means of direct communication, allowing him to endorse allies, criticize adversaries, and safeguard his reputation amid ongoing legal scrutiny.