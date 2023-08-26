Chandrayaan-3 triumph: PM returns from Greece to meet and congratulate ISRO experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a direct trip from Athens, Greece, to Bengaluru on Saturday morning to personally congratulate and engage with ISRO scientists who contributed to the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. During his visit, he is scheduled to tour the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), where he will receive a briefing from top ISRO officials about the advancements in India’s third lunar endeavor.

Having just concluded his four-day tour of South Africa and Greece, Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. Afterward, he traveled straight to Bengaluru. Expressing his anticipation for the interaction, the PM acknowledged the outstanding dedication and passion of ISRO scientists that have propelled India’s achievements in space exploration.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface, Modi virtually joined the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC while he was in South Africa.