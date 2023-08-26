DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states for next 2-3 days

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall activity in several states. The national weather agency predicted heavy rainfall in  northeast India and Sikkim during the next two to three days.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar till tomorrow. The weather agency also forecast subdued rainfall activity over the rest parts of the country during the next week.

 

 

